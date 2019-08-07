Cott (NYSE:COT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.17

Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 112846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

COT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cott from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $17.00 price target on Cott and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut Cott from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Get Cott alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cott by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,805,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,458,000 after acquiring an additional 283,061 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Cott by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Cott by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cott by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 79,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cott by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Cott (NYSE:COT)

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.