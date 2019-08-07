CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells $510,120.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $510,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,597,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CRVL stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.74. The company had a trading volume of 78,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,450. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.72. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $93.96.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.14 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 8.12%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in CorVel by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CorVel by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

