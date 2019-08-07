Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.45% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $13,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OFC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Honeywell International Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,636,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $97,550.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,882,776.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $110,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $305,744 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

OFC traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $27.73. 16,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,133. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $175.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.73%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

