Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises approximately 1.6% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Corning by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Chemical Bank boosted its position in Corning by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 34,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Corning by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,207,526.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GLW. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Corning stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 308,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.