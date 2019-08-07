Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 6.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 86.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CORE traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 163,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Core-Mark news, Director Harvey L. Tepner sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CORE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

