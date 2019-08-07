Copperbank Resources (CNSX:CBK) Stock Price Down 20%

Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) was down 20% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 32,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 55,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Copperbank Resources (CNSX:CBK)

Copperbank Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its property portfolio includes the Contact copper project located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Pyramid and San Diego projects situated in the Alaska Peninsula.

