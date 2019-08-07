Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,267 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 129,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 56,233 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 74,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $4,139,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 57,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.44. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $86.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

