ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) PT Raised to GBX 174 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 132 ($1.72) to GBX 174 ($2.27) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.23% from the company’s previous close.

CTEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 129 ($1.69) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 164.30 ($2.15).

Shares of CTEC opened at GBX 183.60 ($2.40) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 151.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.69, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.25 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240.50 ($3.14).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

