Contango ORE (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.63

Contango ORE Inc (OTCMKTS:CTGO)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and traded as low as $15.99. Contango ORE shares last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 319 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61.

Contango ORE (OTCMKTS:CTGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold, copper, and associated minerals in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the company, through a joint venture, had leased or controlled approximately 850,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska. Contango Ore, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

