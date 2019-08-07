Contango ORE (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.63

Contango ORE Inc (OTCMKTS:CTGO)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and traded as low as $15.99. Contango ORE shares last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 319 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61.

Contango ORE (OTCMKTS:CTGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Contango ORE (OTCMKTS:CTGO)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold, copper, and associated minerals in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the company, through a joint venture, had leased or controlled approximately 850,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska. Contango Ore, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

