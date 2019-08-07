Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 50.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of CTO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.98. 366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,766. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $65.94.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Patten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $299,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.10 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

