Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.20 and last traded at $66.64, 6,350,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 204% from the average session volume of 2,091,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Concho Resources to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Gary A. Merriman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $261,459,000 after purchasing an additional 181,294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 20.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $273,580,000 after purchasing an additional 412,726 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,330,088 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 11.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,716,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $190,508,000 after purchasing an additional 181,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 846,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,969,000 after purchasing an additional 82,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

