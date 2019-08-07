Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 57.46%. The business had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million.

NASDAQ CNAT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 29,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,084. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.40.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.12.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

