COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.33 EPS

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.33), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. COMSCORE’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

SCOR stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,538. COMSCORE has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.84.

Get COMSCORE alerts:

SCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of COMSCORE to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMSCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for COMSCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.