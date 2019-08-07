CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CIX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.58. 308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238. CompX International has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

