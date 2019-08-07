CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter.
NYSEAMERICAN:CIX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.58. 308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238. CompX International has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $17.05.
About CompX International
Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.