Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.50. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 17,400 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Modelling Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.10 million and a P/E ratio of 23.48.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$21.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.40, for a total transaction of C$37,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,588,280. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $88,116.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

