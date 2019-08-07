Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Compugen posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of CGEN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,832. Compugen has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 424.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Compugen during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in Compugen by 7.2% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 311,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

