Comparing Mediaset Espana (OTCMKTS:GETVY) and Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)

Mediaset Espana (OTCMKTS:GETVY) and Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mediaset Espana and Deutsche Wohnen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mediaset Espana 0 0 0 0 N/A Deutsche Wohnen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.31%. Given Deutsche Wohnen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Deutsche Wohnen is more favorable than Mediaset Espana.

Dividends

Mediaset Espana pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Deutsche Wohnen does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mediaset Espana and Deutsche Wohnen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mediaset Espana $1.16 billion 3.88 $236.59 million N/A N/A Deutsche Wohnen $779.82 million 16.78 N/A N/A N/A

Mediaset Espana has higher revenue and earnings than Deutsche Wohnen.

Profitability

This table compares Mediaset Espana and Deutsche Wohnen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mediaset Espana 20.51% 21.76% 16.46% Deutsche Wohnen N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Mediaset Espana has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Wohnen has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mediaset Espana beats Deutsche Wohnen on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living. The company manages and markets nursing and residential care homes, as well as provides services for the care of the senior citizens. Deutsche Wohnen SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

