Community Bank N.A. Sells 375 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter.

SMMV stock opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $31.04.

