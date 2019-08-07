Community Bank N.A. Sells 2,175 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 181.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,591.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

