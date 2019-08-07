Community Bank N.A. Raises Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,130,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,659,000 after acquiring an additional 56,839 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 28.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 237,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 53,038 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.9% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $79.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.88.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

Several research firms have commented on D. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

