Community Bank N.A. Purchases 3,615 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Community Bank N.A. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

FLRN stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.70.

