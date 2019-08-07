Community Bank N.A. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,343,175,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25,321.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,922,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,287,000 after buying an additional 1,915,308 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,255,689,000 after buying an additional 1,546,140 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,063,258,000 after buying an additional 1,232,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,882,988,000 after buying an additional 965,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $320.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.06.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,540,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $7,963,620. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $248.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.75. The company has a market capitalization of $237.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

