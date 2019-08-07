Community Bank N.A. Cuts Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 615.2% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 263,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after buying an additional 226,383 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,945,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,477,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,071,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,519,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $50.48.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a report on Monday, July 29th.

