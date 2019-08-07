Community Bank N.A. Buys 6,770 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 240.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.81.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,009,202.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 57.99%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

