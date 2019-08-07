Commerzbank’s (CBK) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Independent Research set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €7.40 ($8.60) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.53 ($9.91).

Shares of Commerzbank stock traded down €0.37 ($0.43) on Wednesday, reaching €5.34 ($6.21). 20,580,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €5.50 ($6.40) and a 52 week high of €9.66 ($11.23). The business has a 50 day moving average of €6.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

