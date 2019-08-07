Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Columbus McKinnon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. Columbus McKinnon has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $44.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a market cap of $875.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $219,413.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $1,417,153 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

