Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)’s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $24.65, approximately 5 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned 4.16% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

