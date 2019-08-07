Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $150.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Cohu updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Cohu stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 256,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,989. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $526.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.14. Cohu has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $27.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.50 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

In other Cohu news, VP Jeffrey D. Jones acquired 4,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $57,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cohu by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cohu by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Cohu by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cohu by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cohu by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

