Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.93 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coherent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $4.93 for the year. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Coherent’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Coherent from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

COHR opened at $127.78 on Monday. Coherent has a 52-week low of $90.10 and a 52-week high of $192.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.22.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Coherent had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $339.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $321,464,000 after buying an additional 26,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,319,000 after buying an additional 89,701 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Coherent by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 614,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,040,000 after buying an additional 262,497 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Coherent by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 601,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after buying an additional 40,927 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Coherent by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 484,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,741,000 after buying an additional 277,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

