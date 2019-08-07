Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Cohen & Steers has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cohen & Steers to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.94. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $53.52.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 43.76% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on Cohen & Steers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Cohen & Steers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,227 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,362.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

