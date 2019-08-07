Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,046,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 33.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,488,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,764,000 after purchasing an additional 370,945 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 701,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,060,000 after purchasing an additional 187,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 141.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 145,987 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 20.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 532,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after purchasing an additional 91,031 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CCOI traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,646. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 98.33, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $64.24.

CCOI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 1,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $85,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,550 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $146,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,732 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

