Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 18.22%.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 119,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,597. The firm has a market cap of $926.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.90 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55. Codexis has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

In related news, SVP James Lalonde sold 19,999 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $372,981.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 228.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,489,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,434 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 782,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 449,868 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 782,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 442,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 730,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after buying an additional 211,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Codexis by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,098,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,676,000 after buying an additional 178,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

CDXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

