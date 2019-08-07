CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

CNX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.69. 123,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,138,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CNX Resources has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). CNX Resources had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $605.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,278,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 497,550 shares of company stock worth $3,489,382. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $7,885,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 24.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 369,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 386.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

