CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA. “

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CNX Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. 288,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,735. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.41. CNX Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $905.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.11.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 198,328 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 52,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.