Claymore Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 96.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. Claymore has a total market cap of $128.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Claymore token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX. In the last week, Claymore has traded 94.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00248744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.01233385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00095239 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000420 BTC.

About Claymore

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com . Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, CoinExchange and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

