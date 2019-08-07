Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Clarus alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Clarus by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 27,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Clarus by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 48,311 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLAR opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 5.25. Clarus has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $46.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.