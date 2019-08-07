Clarkson (LON:CKN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2,550.00. Clarkson shares last traded at $2,520.00, with a volume of 16,734 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

