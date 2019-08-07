Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTXS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $410,454.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,960 shares in the company, valued at $35,148,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $631,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,609,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,357. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $147,447,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,220,537 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $121,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,829 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $391,221,000 after purchasing an additional 912,477 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,262 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 437,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 862,969 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $86,003,000 after purchasing an additional 432,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.01. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.12.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 95.52% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

