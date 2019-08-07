Cisco Systems (CSCO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) in the last few weeks:

8/7/2019 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/7/2019 – Cisco Systems is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/30/2019 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2019 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2019 – Cisco Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2019 – Cisco Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We appreciate Cisco’s desire to reinforce its position as the leader in enterprise networking as customers demand higher throughput solutions.””

6/27/2019 – Cisco Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

6/26/2019 – Cisco Systems was given a new $61.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2019 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $56.10 price target on the stock.

6/12/2019 – Cisco Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2019 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,683,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,867,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.83%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wesley G. Bush purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $557,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,167.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 663.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

