Cindicator Market Capitalization Hits $12.76 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $12.76 million and approximately $173,224.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including Binance, ABCC, GOPAX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00245668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.01228634 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020009 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00094571 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,445,976,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Ethfinex, Binance, GOPAX, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

