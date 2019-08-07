Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $128.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.50.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.
In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $692,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,351.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Churchill Downs stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.28. 182,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.22. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $132.73.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.85 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.