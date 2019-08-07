Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $128.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $692,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,351.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.28. 182,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.22. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $132.73.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.85 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

