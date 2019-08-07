China Modern Agricultural Informatn (OTCMKTS:CMCI) Trading 59.7% Higher

Shares of China Modern Agricultural Informatn Inc (OTCMKTS:CMCI) traded up 59.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06.

About China Modern Agricultural Informatn (OTCMKTS:CMCI)

China Modern Agricultural Information, Inc produces and distributes raw fresh milk to manufacturing and distribution companies of dairy products in China. It is also involved in the processing and sale of organic fertilizers; and assisting farmers with their fresh milk sale efforts. The company is based in Harbin, China.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for China Modern Agricultural Informatn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Modern Agricultural Informatn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.