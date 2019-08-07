Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.6% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $118.59. 1,317,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.92. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $512,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,097.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

