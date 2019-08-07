Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Hits New 52-Week High at $415.65

Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $415.65 and last traded at $415.74, with a volume of 15610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $414.26.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHE. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Chemed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.75.

Get Chemed alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $374.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $473.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Chemed by 27.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,847,000 after buying an additional 66,276 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Chemed by 7.3% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 269,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,408,000 after buying an additional 18,449 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chemed by 27.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,302,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chemed by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,963,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,898,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.