Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 36.34% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. Chembio Diagnostics updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CEMI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 67,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,019. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $96.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.64. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

In related news, insider Javan Esfandiari sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 151,250 shares in the last quarter. 39.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.