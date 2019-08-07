Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 260.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 44.5% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $43.50 to $39.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.16. 10,914,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,969,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.19. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $150,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $100,374.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,862.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

