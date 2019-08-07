Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $90-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.65 million.Changyou.Com also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.41-0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYOU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Changyou.Com in a research note on Monday. They issued an underperform rating and a $6.90 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CYOU traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,840. The firm has a market cap of $342.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05. Changyou.Com has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $118.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.92 million. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Changyou.Com will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

