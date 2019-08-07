Change Hits One Day Volume of $210,150.00 (CAG)

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Change token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bibox and Kucoin. During the last week, Change has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. Change has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $210,150.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Change

Change was first traded on October 14th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,673,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Change’s official website is getchange.com . Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Change is medium.com/@changebank

Buying and Selling Change

Change can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Change directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Change should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Change using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

