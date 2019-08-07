Chainlink Price Tops $2.39 (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00020028 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Mercatox, COSS and Radar Relay. Chainlink has a market cap of $836.65 million and approximately $63.72 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00248121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.52 or 0.01227594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00094355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000397 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00018655 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Huobi, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Coinbase, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, IDEX, COSS and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

