Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10), Morningstar.com reports. Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative return on equity of 42.41% and a negative net margin of 17,921.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ CBMG traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.79. 36,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,472. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $248.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBMG. ValuEngine upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cellular Biomedicine Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellular Biomedicine Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 23,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

